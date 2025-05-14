Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,922 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $56,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,319,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $236,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.68 and its 200-day moving average is $418.93. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.89 and a 1-year high of $474.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

