Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,630 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of NVR worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NVR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,844,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,411.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,181.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7,922.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

