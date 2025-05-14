Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,338,175 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,350,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grab were worth $53,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,462,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,927,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

