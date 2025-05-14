Banzai International (BNZI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Banzai International to post earnings of ($8.00) per share and revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Banzai International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Banzai International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

