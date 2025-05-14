Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Shares of TPR opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,537 shares of company stock worth $8,986,589 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $66,902,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

