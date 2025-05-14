Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPST. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

