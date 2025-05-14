Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $231.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Shares of DECK opened at $129.38 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

