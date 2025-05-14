Barclays Increases StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $15.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,502,000. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 4,446,709 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 484.8% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,472,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,874,000 after buying an additional 3,707,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,642,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

