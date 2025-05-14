Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $59.33 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,697.94. The trade was a 44.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 233,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

