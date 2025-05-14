Barclays Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $31.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

