Barclays Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $26.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

