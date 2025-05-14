Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $14.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 250.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

