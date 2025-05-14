Barclays Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

TAP opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,369,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,711,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,144,000 after purchasing an additional 750,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,200,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

