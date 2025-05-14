Barclays PLC Buys 14,620 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Torrid were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Torrid by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Torrid by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Torrid by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

