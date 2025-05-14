Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Free Report) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Renovaro were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renovaro by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 760,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Renovaro by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 260,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Renovaro by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Renovaro by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 129,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RENB stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62. Renovaro Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Renovaro Profile

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

