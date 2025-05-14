Barclays PLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,528 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 399,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.74.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Rankowitz acquired 95,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,403.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,403.45. This represents a 95.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

