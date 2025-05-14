Barrington Research Expects Weaker Earnings for HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for HireQuest in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). HireQuest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million.

HQI stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 62,604.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

