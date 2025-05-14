Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

