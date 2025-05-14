Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 58,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 439,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Specifically, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

