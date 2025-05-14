Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of PZZA opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. Papa Johns International has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

