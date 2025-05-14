Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of TREX opened at $61.67 on Monday. Trex has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. Trex’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

