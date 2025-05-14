Best Retail Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks represent equity shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar locations, e-commerce sites, or a combination of both. These companies range from small specialty shops and supermarket chains to large department stores and online marketplaces. Investors often watch retail stocks as barometers of consumer confidence and overall economic health, since their revenues depend heavily on consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $18.80 on Monday, hitting $317.06. 85,036,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,210,438. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $327.89.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $15.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.71. 55,454,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,087,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $12.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,735,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

