Best Solar Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, NRG Energy, First Solar, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar farms, and providers of related installation or maintenance services. They offer investors exposure to the growth of renewable power and are influenced by factors such as government incentives, technology costs, and global demand for clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.06. The stock had a trading volume of 85,036,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,211,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.89. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.57. 3,882,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $29.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $149.89.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.66. 5,725,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.55. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $18.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $417.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,103. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.34. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

