Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Bio-Path Trading Up 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $4.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
