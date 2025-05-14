BiomX (PHGE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

BiomX Price Performance

BiomX stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58. BiomX has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

