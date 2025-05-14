BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,100,000 after buying an additional 1,322,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after buying an additional 504,958 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 923.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after buying an additional 365,658 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.