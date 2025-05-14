BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

BKV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BKV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

BKV stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. BKV has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Tameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,013.37. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,093 shares of company stock worth $1,958,090.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BKV by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

