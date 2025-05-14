BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 700,561 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 477,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

