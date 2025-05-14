Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use or facilitate blockchain technology and applications. These companies may include cryptocurrency miners, blockchain infrastructure providers, or firms integrating distributed ledger solutions into their operations. Investors buy blockchain stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of decentralized and secure digital transaction systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.68. 2,940,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,663. Oracle has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 16,119,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003,969. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,950,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,876,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978,550. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. 3,675,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,576. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.24.

