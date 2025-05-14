BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.38.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.6%

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -105.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.17. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$18.49.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

