BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Telos Price Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.74 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 17.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Telos by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Telos by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 482,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

