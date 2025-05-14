BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$75.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.