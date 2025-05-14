BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$75.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.64.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$66.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.67. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$59.10 and a 52-week high of C$91.81.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

