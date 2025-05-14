BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMP.UN
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 0.4%
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- About the Markup Calculator
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.