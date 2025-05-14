BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.84 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

