BMO Capital Markets Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$64.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.
DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY
Definity Financial Trading Down 0.9%
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.