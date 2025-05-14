BMO Capital Markets Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$64.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.09.

DFY stock opened at C$63.70 on Monday. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$41.97 and a 1-year high of C$70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.90.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

