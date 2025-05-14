BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 127,115 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,115 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.34% of Century Aluminum worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.