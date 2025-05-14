BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 137,060 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 137,060 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 718,274 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

