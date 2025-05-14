BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 48,686 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after buying an additional 518,745 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 965,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,299,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FLO opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

