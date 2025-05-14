BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 61,036 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 257.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Bruker worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Bruker's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

