BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

