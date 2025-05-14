BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 108,160 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,613,460.88. This trade represents a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.