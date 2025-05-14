BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 58,633 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.94% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

