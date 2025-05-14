BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 283.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,623 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

