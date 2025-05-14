BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 392.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after buying an additional 648,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

ST stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

