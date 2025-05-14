BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in HSBC were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Trading Up 0.3%

HSBC opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

