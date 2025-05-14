BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 311,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.28% of MannKind worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.14. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

