BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 17,945 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 100,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 201.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $116.26.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.