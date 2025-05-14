BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,926 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Buckle were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $606,083.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,663,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,706,512.85. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,719. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

