BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZWS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

