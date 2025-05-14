BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410,049 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 209,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,378,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,565 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

