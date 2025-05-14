BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 1,193.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 2.06. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.82.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.